Interactive map: Columbus among ZIP Codes with most coronavirus cases

Ohio’s top ZIP for coronavirus as of Tuesday is in Marion County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If your address ends with ZIP Code 43201, you live in Ohio’s most affected place with coronavirus outside a state prison.

That ZIP, just east of The Ohio State University campus in a large swath of northern Columbus, has reported the second-most COVID-19 cases in Ohio, according to ZIP Code data newly published by the Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio’s top ZIP for coronavirus as of Tuesday is Marion County’s 43302, with 4,138 reported cases. 1,980 (48%) of those cases, however, are from inmates at Marion Correctional Institution and adjacent North Central Correction Complex, according to data as of Tuesday from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

The second-highest ZIP is Columbus’s 43201, with 3,115 cases. However, the “Unknown” category bests it with 4,095 cases.

Use the interactive map below to search ZIP Codes. Note: For privacy reasons, Ohio does not release data for ZIP Codes with fewer than 100 people or fewer than five cases. Health advisory levels for each ZIP are the levels of that ZIP’s main county.

The map above will be permanently located on NBC4’s coronavirus page in a slideshow of coronavirus visualizations. It will be updated every weekday.

Of the top 10 ZIPs that have reported cases, seven are fully or partially in Franklin County, including 43146 in rural Orient. That ZIP, however, includes Pickaway Correctional Institution and the adjected Correctional Reception Center.

Those two facilities have reported 2,013 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, making up 71% of the ZIP Code’s 2,845 cases.

Ohio’s top ZIP Codes with most COVID-19 cases

Rank ZIP Code Cases Population Primary municipality and county 1 43302 4,138 54,023 Marion, Marion 2 Unknown 4,095 3 43201 3,115 33,455 Columbus, Franklin 4 43146 2,845 12,275 Orient, Pickaway 5 43068 2,688 55,225 Reynoldsburg, Franklin 6 43229 2,687 53,693 Columbus, Franklin 7 43228 2,438 54,362 Columbus, Franklin 8 45011 2,331 71,451 Hamilton, Butler 9 43026 2,290 62,169 Hilliard, Franklin 10 43123 2,250 65,442 Grove City, Franklin *As of Tuesday, Nov. 24; Population according to 2010 U.S. Census.

Along with the ZIP Code map, NBC4 will publish every weekday the interactive table below of the map data. Users can sort by categories such as cases, population and cases per 1,000 residents, and they can also search for a municipality or county.

Of the top 10 Ohio ZIPs with the most cases per 1,000 residents, only one is in Central Ohio, ZIP Code 43146, which, again, includes the state prison facilities in Pickaway County.

Ohio’s top ZIP Codes with most COVID-19 cases per 1,000 residents

Rank ZIP Code Cases Per 1,000 residents Population Primary municipality and county 1 44687 94 341.82 275 Walnut Creek, Holmes 2 43146 2,845 231.77 12,275 Orient, Pickaway 3 44610 32 200 160 Berlin, Holmes 4 43456 51 175.26 291 Put-in-Bay, Ottawa 5 45899 14 127.27 110 Wren, Van Wert 6 45853 156 123.42 1,264 Kalida, Putnam 7 45876 78 110.64 705 Ottoville, Putnam 8 45350 11 103.77 106 North Star, Darke 9 44659 14 102.94 136 Mount Eaton, Wayne 10 43553 14 100.72 139 Pettisville, Fulton *As of Tuesday, Nov. 24; Population according to 2010 U.S. Census.

The state’s dashboard allows users to filter the data by type of case (confirmed or probable); time period (cumulative, last two weeks or last 30 days); and choose to show total cases or cases per 100,000 residents.