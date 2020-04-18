Inmate at Trumbull Correctional Institution in Leavittsburg tests positive for COVID-19

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is reporting 692 positive coronavirus cases in its state prison system

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – An inmate at the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Leavittsburg has tested positive for COVID-19, according to information released from the Ohio Health Department.

One inmate is in isolation, according to the Health Department.

The prison houses 1,444 inmates.

According to the Ohio Health Department, all units there are under quarantine.

So far, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is reporting 692 positive coronavirus cases in its state prison system.

You can see a full breakdown of cases among all of Ohio’s state-run prisons here.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has commuted the sentence of some prisoners and asked for the early release of some to prevent the spread of the virus.