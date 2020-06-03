If you have an emergency, don’t delay in coming to the ER, hospital says

People have been afraid to go to the ER because of coronavirus concerns, but doctors say waiting to get help could be worse

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – One local hospital is urging everyone to seek medical attention right away if you need it. There’s been a big drop in emergency room patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, but doctors and nurses want you to know it’s safe.

The ER inside of Trumbull Regional Medical Center has had fewer patients than usual over the past few months.

“We’ve had a decrease. At some points, down 45% to 55% from the prior year,” said Dr. Robert Moosally, Steward Health emergency medicine regional chairman.

It’s an eye-opening drop — one health experts attribute to fears patients may have about coming to the hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re finding out that people that should be coming to the emergency department with serious emergencies are delaying coming and we want to make sure that doesn’t happen anymore,” said Matt Gordon, director of EMS at Trumbull Regional.

Moosally said the hospital has put strict policies and protocols in place to keep patients and families safe.

Any coronavirus patients are kept together in a different part of the hospital.

“The emergency department, as always, takes strict measures to keep all of our surfaces clean, all of our rooms clean to protect these patients. We’ve always done that, we continue to do that,” Moosally said.

In recent weeks, however, there’s been an uptick in traffic at the ER.

Hospital staff said you shouldn’t be afraid to seek medical help if you’re having an emergency.

“The worst thing that could happen is that somebody decided to stay at home during a severe illness because of fear to come here,” Moosally said.

“Time is of the essence in a lot of injuries and in a lot of illnesses,” Gordon said. “If they’re delaying, then their outcome is going to be even poorer or it could result in their own death.”