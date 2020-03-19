Huntington, Home Savings and others adjust service in wake of COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Huntington Bank is temporarily closing some of its branches to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Effective Thursday, branches located inside retailers, such as Giant Eagle, and branches without drive-thru tellers, will stop operation.
Drive-thrus and ATMs will still be operational.
Rest assured, our drive-up and vestibule ATMs and customer service teams are committed to addressing your banking needs. As always, you can stay in touch with your money by securely managing your finances anytime, anywhere with the award-winning Huntington Mobile app or online banking.Message to customers from Huntington Bank
Huntington’s call center will also have abbreviated hours in an effort to comply with distancing guidelines set by the CDC. Effective Friday, March 20, new hours of operation at the bank’s call center will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
Other banks locally, including Home Savings, are also adjusting their services. The bank will serve customers at drive-up teller windows starting Friday, March 20 and through appointments as needed.
All drive-thru locations will remain open during normal business hours. Online banking, mobile banking and ATMs are all alternative options.
While we have not received direct orders from government agencies or regulators, we have made the proactive decision to modify our lobby services to protect the health and safety of our team and those we serve. This decision was made to help support the nationwide efforts for social distancing to help prevent the continued spread of COVID19.Gary Small, president of Home Savings Bank