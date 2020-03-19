Huntington, Home Savings and others adjust service in wake of COVID-19

Drive-thrus and ATMs will still be operational

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Huntington Bank is temporarily closing some of its branches to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Effective Thursday, branches located inside retailers, such as Giant Eagle, and branches without drive-thru tellers, will stop operation.

Rest assured, our drive-up and vestibule ATMs and customer service teams are committed to addressing your banking needs. As always, you can stay in touch with your money by securely managing your finances anytime, anywhere with the award-winning Huntington Mobile app or online banking. Message to customers from Huntington Bank

Huntington’s call center will also have abbreviated hours in an effort to comply with distancing guidelines set by the CDC. Effective Friday, March 20, new hours of operation at the bank’s call center will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Other banks locally, including Home Savings, are also adjusting their services. The bank will serve customers at drive-up teller windows starting Friday, March 20 and through appointments as needed.

All drive-thru locations will remain open during normal business hours. Online banking, mobile banking and ATMs are all alternative options.