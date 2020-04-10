Hundreds of Pa. National Guard troops respond to COVID-19 across the state

The guard has roughly 19,000 members and they work out of 114 installations

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania National Guard has roughly 800 members performing work related to COVID-19 in the state.

Governor Tom Wolf can call up thousands more. The guard has roughly 19,000 members and they work out of 114 installations, including one in Mercer County.

On Friday, the head of Pennsylvania’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs shared that members have been very active in helping food pantries across the state.

“We delivered 85,000 meals just in the last 24 hours and in the next 24 hours we plan on delivering another 97,000,” said Major General Anthony Carrelli.

Carrelli said one of the guard’s first COVID-19 missions was to drive home cruise passengers who had been stranded on the “Grand Princess” last month.