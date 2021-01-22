Hundreds line up for drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Columbiana County

Some had to wait longer than others depending on how long the line was

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Around 400 COVID-19 vaccines were handed out Friday at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds. It was the first day of the drive-thru distribution.

Some had to wait longer than others depending on how long the line was.

As cars started to line up, people were given paperwork to fill out. At times, the line was long. Once they got to the front, the doors opened up.

“Our flow-through is really about 12 vehicles inside the building, somewhere between 10 to 12 minutes inside the building. Some vehicles have one person, some have two or three,” said Columbiana County Health Commissioner Wesley Vins.

The vaccine is administered while waiting in your car. Then, you would wait 15 minutes outside of the building. This is to check for any serious side effects.

Some in the line came from other areas to get the vaccine.

“We’re leaving on an airplane in a week for Tulsa for several months. We had to get the shot before we left,” said Robert McGivern.

And while it is not required to live in Columbiana County to get the vaccine, Vins asks people to remain in their home counties.

“Vaccine is allocated by the state of Ohio to counties based on that population in that county,” Vins said.

It’s still important for everyone to get it to protect themselves.

“Some people that I know who got it already (COVID-19), they didn’t have any real bad stuff, but they lost their smell and taste for a while,” said Robert Herron.

“I don’t want to get that horrible disease, and they can make it (the vaccine) convenient and easy for us to do it,” said Ellene Dole.

For next week, Vins wants to wait on how many vaccines they get and still wants to focus on ages 80 and up.

“Of the 125 deaths we’ve had in Columbiana County related to COVID-19, 90 of those have been 80 and over,” Vins said.

They hope to receive around 2,000 vaccines next week.