How to help high school seniors cope with lost time from coronavirus

(WYTV) – With the school year nearing completion, high school seniors are now seeing the things they are missing.

Friends and peers are a big part of their lives, so these events are a big loss for them.

A child psychiatrist at Akron Children’s Hospital says teens focus on the now. So, adults have to be compassionate as some teens may be upset.

Parents need to have a regular check-in conversation.

“I know it’s going to sound really simple but I think the best thing parents can do is listen. Everyone wants to feel heard and acknowledged and so I think it’s very important to set aside time to have conversations with your children in order to understand how they’re feeling,” said Dr. Carmen Harlan.

Stay-at-home or work-at-home guidelines have put families together longer than ever. Dr. Harlan also suggests families find space in their homes where they can have alone time.