How much money will your school district lose after state budget cuts?

(WYTV) – Area school districts found out Wednesday just how much money they’ll be losing because of state budget cuts.
Boardman School District has the biggest cut in the area — $883,000.
Youngstown will lose $862,000 and Austintown will take an $824,000 hit.
In Trumbull County, Howland will see a $601,000 reduction and Warren will lose $508,000.
In Columbiana County, Salem is the hardest-hit with a $409,000 loss.
Here is how much money each school in our area will lose, according to numbers released by the Ohio Department of Education:
- Columbiana County
- Beaver Local – $327,519
- Columbiana – $213,947
- Crestview – $152,968
- East Liverpool – $252,848
- East Palestine – $183,479
- Lisbon – $124,388
- Leetonia – $104,685
- Salem – $409,674
- Southern Local – $110,872
- United – $200,111
- Wellsville – $72,989
- Mahoning County
- Austintown – $824,325
- Boardman – $883,005
- Campbell – $115,653
- Canfield – $683,278
- Jackson-Milton – $118,694
- Lowellville – $48,147
- Poland – $443,972
- Sebring – $62,350
- South Range – $222,076
- Springfield – $219,296
- Struthers – $206,515
- West Branch – $343,465
- Western Reserve – $116,724
- Youngstown – $862,222
- Trumbull County
- Bloomfield-Mespo – $51,732
- Bristol – $113,662
- Brookfield – $176,143
- Champion – $229,068
- Girard – $190,163
- Howland – $601,739
- Hubbard – $288,082
- Joseph Badger – $150,636
- LaBrae – $150,741
- Lakeview – $344,242
- Liberty – $289,301
- Lordstown – $90,971
- Maplewood – $130,881
- Mathews – $167,602
- McDonald – $74,349
- Newton Falls – $164,675
- Niles – $317,102
- Southington – $85,479
- Warren – $508,696
- Weathersfield – $114,540
Complete Ohio Department of Education budget cuts report