How many people have started the COVID-19 vaccine in the Valley? WKBN breaks it down

While most vaccinations are identified within 24 hours of the administration date, some may take longer to be reported

(WYTV) – Here’s a breakdown of how many people in the Valley have received at least one valid dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, based on data from the Ohio Department of Health.

Mahoning County

Total: 3,335 people (1.46% of population), as of January 3:

Age Group:

Ages 0 to 19 — 20 people

Ages 20 to 29 — 283 people

Ages 30 to 39 — 482 people

Ages 40 to 49 — 457 people

Ages 50 to 59 — 634 people

Ages 60 to 69 — 625 people

Ages 70 to 79 — 267 people

Ages 80+ — 567 people

Sex:

2,133 female

1,010 male

192 unknown

Trumbull County

Total: 1,735 people (0.88% of population), as of January 3:

Age Group:

Ages 0 to 19 — 12 people

Ages 20 to 29 — 160 people

Ages 30 to 39 — 240 people

Ages 40 to 49 — 276 people

Ages 50 to 59 — 348 people

Ages 60 to 69 — 307 people

Ages 70 to 79 — 139 people

Ages 80+ — 253 people

Sex:

1,126 female

505 male

104 unknown

Columbiana County

Total: 1,199 people (1.18% of population), as of January 2:

Age Group:

Ages 0 to 19 — 8 people

Ages 20 to 29 — 100 people

Ages 30 to 39 — 184 people

Ages 40 to 49 — 207 people

Ages 50 to 59 — 292 people

Ages 60 to 69 — 230 people

Ages 70 to 79 — 87 people

Ages 80+ — 91 people

Sex:

775 female

264 male

160 unknown

For more information, visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website.