Home health care aides take extra steps to protect elderly clients from coronavirus

Workers for Comfort Keepers are only taking people out for essential trips, doctor visits and dialysis

(WYTV) – The virus outbreak has been a game-changer for home health care workers.

Comfort Keepers helps older adults live independently at home.

Its workers are following all precautions. Aides are wearing equipment and sanitizing as much as possible.

But still, it’s tough overcoming some of the fear right now.

“A lot of our consumers are not wanting to get their home care or be transported to where they’re going because they’re afraid of being exposed to the virus,” said Comfort Keepers President Dave Mirkin.

Comfort Keepers is still going to homes but only taking people out for essential trips, doctor visits and dialysis.