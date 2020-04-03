Breaking News
Home Depot helps keep Cortland firefighter uniforms clean during COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus

The hardware store is helping firefighters prevent the spread of coronavirus

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Cortland firefighters are thanking the Niles Home Depot after the hardware store donated a washer and dryer to the department.

The Cortland Fire Department gave the store a shoutout on its Facebook page, saying the appliances will help the crew clean their uniforms and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There are 3,312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio.

As of Friday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed 72 cases in Trumbull County, as well as 34 hospitalizations and seven deaths.

For the latest information on the coronavirus in the state, visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website.

