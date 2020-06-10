Here is what’s re-opening today in Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Governor Mike DeWine’s Responsible Restart Ohio plan includes the reopening Wednesday of several businesses that largely cater to the entertainment sector.

The list of businesses permitted to open Wednesday, June 10 with safety measures in place include:

Aquariums

Art galleries

Country clubs

Ice skating rinks

Indoor family entertainment centers

Indoor sports facilities

Laser tag facilities

Movie theaters (indoor)

Museums

Playgrounds (outdoor)

Public recreations centers

Roller skating rinks

Social clubs

Trampoline parks

Zoos

Entertainment venues have been some of the last businesses to reopen in the state following the coronavirus pandemic.

Large concert venues and sporting arenas are still closed.

Even though theaters are permitted to reopen, some aren’t opening their doors just yet. According to a report in the Canton Repository, Cinemark is planning to reopen in four phases from June 19 through July 10. Regal Cinemas and AMC are also planning a July reopening.

Cedar Point and Kings Island announced they are reopening next month. Both parks will use a reservation system for guests and everyone must wear a mask.

Some larger sporting venues are beginning to reopen across the country with limited capacity. NASCAR is allowing a limited number of fans to return to racing venues.

The plan for Homestead-Miami Speedway this Sunday is to allow up to 1,000 South Florida service members to attend the Cup Series race.

Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama will allow up to 5,000 guests in the front stretch grandstands for the June 21st race.

NASCAR says all fans will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, mandated to stay six feet apart from each other and will not have access to the infield.