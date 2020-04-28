Health leaders offer help to Youngstown nursing homes fighting COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – This week, a pair of Youngstown nursing homes are getting some help from a statewide coronavirus strike force. City Health Commissioner Erin Bishop said she and her director of environmental health visited both the Omni Manor and Park Vista facilities last week.

“To kind of introduce ourselves, to let them know that we’ll be working directly with them because we started to see an outbreak in both of their facilities,” Bishop said.

Members of that strike team talked Tuesday on a conference call with officials at Park Vista. They’ll talk with people at Omni Manor Thursday.

The group includes experts from both the state department of health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The calls serve to provide advice and guidance to nursing home staff.

“It’s more of a ‘let’s walk through this, let’s talk about what’s going on and what’s the best practices that we can give you,'” said Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac.

Tekac said depending on how the facilities respond, experts could visit later in person.

Earlier this month, a strike team toured four local nursing homes in the county, including the Inn at Glenellen in North Lima and Windsor House in Canfield.

“It was more of a direct observation visit just to observe what was going on,” Tekac said.

Recently, owners of a number of long-term facilities in the area sent a letter to the state, complaining about a lack of testing material. On Tuesday, Tekac told reporters the county recently received more than 700 test kits are available for nursing homes if needed.