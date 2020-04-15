Guidelines eased for children’s insurance program in Pa. during coronavirus outbreak

Temporary changes have been made to the Children's Health Insurance Program that would ease restrictions for approval

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – Temporary changes have been made to the Children’s Health Insurance Program that would ease restrictions for approval.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced Wednesday that it is making the temporary changes to keep families enrolled and to make it easier for children being screened or receiving treatment for COVID-19.

The following changes are in effect until the end of the public health emergency: (Source: Dept. of Human Services)

Families will not be denied or disenrolled from coverage for administrative or financial reasons. An example of an administrative reason is not being able to provide proof of income.

Families will not pay a copay for services that are for COVID-19 screening, testing or treatment.

Families who cannot provide paperwork to verify information on an application or renewal, can provide self-attestation of information by signing the application or renewal.

Families will be given more time to pay premiums, if needed.

Testing and treatments for COVID-19 are covered, but families that are required to pay a premium must still do so.

Details on how to apply for CHIP can be found here.