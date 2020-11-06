Greenville HS students move to remote learning as leaders work on COVID-19 contact tracing

According to the district, a high school student tested positive for the coronavirus

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Some students in the Greenville Area School District in Mercer County will be learning from home Friday.

According to the district, a high school student tested positive for the coronavirus.

Students in grades 9-12 will be learning via Google Classroom on Friday while school leaders work with the state department of health on contact tracing.

If it’s determined that certain individuals need to isolate or quarantine, they will be contacted personally.

The district said it will follow all of the health department’s recommendations.