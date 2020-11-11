Governor DeWine to make rare evening address about ‘critical state’ of pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Governor Mike DeWine will make a rare evening address Wednesday about the state of the coronavirus pandemic in Ohio.

Typically, Governor DeWine delivers coronavirus updates at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but Ohio’s coronavirus cases are skyrocketing. On Tuesday, 6,508 new cases were reported.

While his office is not releasing any more information, this isn’t the first time he has made an early evening announcement.

Over four months ago, DeWine made an evening address where he did not issue any new orders but implored all Ohioans to wear masks.

There has been a total of 261,482 (+6,508) cases reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,547 (+23) deaths and 21,037 (+386) hospitalizations.

DeWine announced that he will address Ohioans in a statewide broadcast at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It will be streamed on WYTV.com and the WYTV app.