Governor addresses Pennsylvanians on next steps in coronavirus fight

Gov. Wolf said there will be three stages in the state’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19

HARRISBURG (WYTV) – Gov. Tom Wolf addressed Pennsylvanians Monday evening about the next steps in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Wolf said there will be three stages in the state’s fight against the coronavirus.

He said the first stage, which Pennsylvania is in now, is about buying time for the hospitals to build capacity.

He said the goal in this stage is to do the best they can with the scarce resources they have.

To prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed, this stage involves shelter-in-place orders, schools being canceled for the rest of the school year, closed businesses and social distancing.

“We cannot afford to allow [the health care system] to become overwhelmed. We cannot allow this deadly disease to claim more victims at an increasing rate. We need this stage to be over with as quickly as possible.”

Wolf said these tactics are working to slow the spread, though. He’s hoping to see a drop in the number of new cases.

He said the second stage will take Pennsylvania from where it is now to where it will be in the future, the “new normal.”

For this stage, Wolf said there needs to be more testing to know when people are sick, as well as a stockpile of supplies for hospitals.

“We will need time to develop effective treatments for these infectious diseases, maybe even a cure. We will need time to develop vaccines. And we will all need time to rebuild our lives and our communities in ways that conform to the new, altered normal.”

The third stage is the new normal.

Earlier Monday, Pennsylvania announced it has a total of 24,199 cases of COVID-19 and 524 deaths.

You can watch Wolf’s entire address above.