Gov. Wolf to discuss vaccination efforts for PA teachers, school staff

It's part of the Wolf administration's plan to equitably vaccinate all school employees and contracted staff as quickly as possible

READING, Pa. (WKBN) – Governor Tom Wolf will discuss Pennsylvania’s efforts to vaccinate teachers and school staff in the state during a tour of the Berks County Intermediate Unit Monday morning.

It’s part of the Wolf administration’s plan to collaborate with Intermediate Units (IUs) and other education partners to equitably vaccinate all school employees and contracted staff as quickly as possible.

As of Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said more than 1.2 million Pennsylvanians have been fully vaccinated.

It also reported a statewide total of 964,296 cases and 24,573 deaths attributed to COVID-19 at that time.

Watch the tour live from Berks County at 10 a.m. in the video above.