Gov. Wolf releases guidance for child care, day camps in Pennsylvania

Many summer programs and camps can operate if they're in yellow- or green-phased counties

HARRISBURG (WYTV) – With child care and youth recreational activities being a necessity in the summer, the Wolf administration offered some guidance Friday for parents, summer camp operators, public pools and school-age programs in Pennsylvania.

“We understand the need to secure child care options as parents and caregivers return to work across the state, and for providers of these programs to understand how they may operate,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “We hope that this guidance helps everyone in need of viable options for their children’s care and recreation this summer, and eliminates some of the stress and worry associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting our everyday lives.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Health answered some frequently asked questions about child care and recreational activities in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Summer programs that provide part-day child care and recreational activities for children can operate without a waiver if they are in yellow- or green-phased counties. They must follow CDC guidelines to do so.

Overnight camps can only operate if they are in green-phased counties.

Summer camps must develop a written health and safety plan that is readily available on their website before providing services.

They also may hold indoor and outdoor activities.

Summer programs and child care are urged to keep the same group of children together each day. The same staff members should also remain with the same group every day.

This includes, if possible, keeping each group in separate rooms, limiting the mixing of children, and staggering arrival and drop-off times.

Staff should wear face coverings during child care and summer programs. The children are not required to wear them but they are still recommended, especially for older kids and in crowded spaces.

Public playgrounds can be used by child care providers and summer programs in yellow- or green-phased counties. The programs must follow CDC guidelines, including thorough cleaning and disinfecting of equipment and practicing social distancing.

Organized sports are only allowed in green-phased counties. This includes school and club sports, as well as youth and adult formal activities. The state recommends summer programs stick to games and activities with little or no physical contact. These guidelines do not include professional sports.

Public bathing places and other outdoor community pools will be allowed to operate in yellow and green-phased counties. These facilities will need to follow CDC guidelines for aquatic venues.

For more information, check out the state’s frequently asked questions.