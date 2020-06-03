Gov. Wolf gives OK for some schools and colleges to open in Pa.

Schools must develop a health and safety plan based on CDC guidelines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that some schools and universities in the state can open this summer, some as soon as June 5.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) said elementary and secondary schools in the state’s yellow and green phases can resume in-person instruction and activities beginning July 1 under a phased reopening approach.

Schools must develop a health and safety plan based on CDC guidelines and the state health department.

Colleges, universities, tech schools and other post-secondary education schools and adult basic education programs can resume in-person instruction on June 5. They, too, must have a health and safety plan in place under similar guidelines.

Plans must then be approved by local boards of education, submitted to the PDE and posted to the school district’s website for public inspection before the start of school.

“As school leaders resume instruction in the 2020-21 school year, the department recognizes the need for preliminary guidance to aid in planning for a return to in-person instruction, delivery of services and resumption of extracurricular activities,” said Pa. Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera.

Guidance documents were released on Wednesday, giving school leaders a starting point for reopening their classrooms.

Some of those guidelines include:

Identifying a pandemic coordinator or team to lead response efforts

How to protect high-risk children and staff

Processes for monitoring students and staff for symptoms

Guidelines for hygiene practices

Processes for cleaning and disinfecting

Guidelines for the use of face masks

Protocols for social distancing

Procedures for restricting large gatherings

“School districts have to communicate a remediation plan should individuals be diagnosed or exhibit the conditions associated with COVID-19,” Rivera said.

Remote learning is still an option — school districts have an opportunity to customize how they provide that type of education.

“So on day one, in response to the current conditions, schools can choose to draft and communicate a plan in their community that is a hybrid model,” Rivera said.

The guidelines also cover after-school activities like clubs. They do not cover sports — those are up to the PIAA and NCAA for colleges.

State officials said guidance will evolve as further research is conducted.

No waiver has been granted to reduce the number of days required for education.