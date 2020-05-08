Gov. Wolf extends stay-at-home order for ‘red phase’ counties until June 4

The terms of the stay-at-home extension remain the same as Wolf's original order signed on April 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf is again extending his stay-at-home order until June 4, but only for counties in the red phase of his three-part reopening plan. The order was previously slated to expire at midnight on Thursday.

24 counties are expected to move toward the yellow phase on Friday while all remaining counties continue to be under stay-at-home orders.

The counties making the transition to the yellow phase are: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren.

The terms of the stay-at-home extension remain the same as Wolf’s original order signed on April 1.

The yellow phase allows for the limited reopening of non-life sustaining businesses if proper guidelines are met for the safety of staff, customers, and facilities. Guidelines provided by the state can be found here.

The governor is expected to hold a news conference on Friday announcing the next wave of counties that will enter the yellow phase at a ‘to-be-determined date.’