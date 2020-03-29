Gov. Tom Wolf requests additional federal support in COVID-19 response

The state already received an emergency declaration under the President's nationwide emergency declaration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf requested a major disaster declaration from the President through FEMA to provide additional support during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The additional support requested would not only help the state, but county and municipal governments, certain non-profit organizations and individuals struggling during the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has taxed our commonwealth and our communities in ways that are almost incomprehensible,” said Governor Wolf. “I am calling on the President and the federal government to make available to us the assistance that will make a tangible difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors, and the dedicated public servants who are working in overdrive to support them.”

The state already received an emergency declaration under the President’s nationwide emergency declaration.

It is unknown when the President will make a decision on the governor’s request for additional federal assistance.