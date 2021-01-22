Gov. Mike DeWine extends statewide curfew through Jan. 30

DeWine urges those first in line for the vaccine to take the opportunity.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that he has extended the statewide curfew through Saturday, Jan. 30.

DeWine said Thursday that he would be extending the curfew, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., but he did not give a new date for when it might expire until Friday afternoon.

Retail businesses must close by 10 p.m., and bars and restaurants must stop serving at that time. But the curfew does not apply for those traveling for work or getting groceries or medicine. Picking up a carryout meal or using a drive-thru at a restaurant is still permitted after 10 p.m.

The curfew was enacted in November as cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in Ohio. Although new case numbers have leveled off in recent days, DeWine said Thursday that they are still too high for him to consider ending the curfew, despite pressure from bars and restaurants to do so because of the damage it is causing their industry.

During comments Thursday, DeWine he would consider a later curfew time, mentioning 11 p.m., but no change has yet to be announced.

A related stay-at-home advisory for Franklin County was extended Friday through Saturday, Feb. 6.