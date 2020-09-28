Gov. DeWine responds to Trump’s release of 15-minute COVID-19 tests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – President Donald Trump announced Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week. He urged governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The credit card sized tests are promising results in 15 minutes.

DeWine said he will work the tests into his statewide testing plan soon.

“We appreciate the Trump Administration providing millions of these innovative tests to Ohioans and our administration will continue to work on a plan to best incorporate them into our overall testing strategy in the coming days,” DeWine said.

About 6.5 million tests from Abbott Laboratories will go out this week and a total of 100 million tests will be distributed to governors over the next several weeks.

“Making a rapid, low-cost test available demonstrates Abbott’s ingenuity and addresses our critical need to rapidly identify who has the virus. By knowing who is COVID-19 positive, especially among those in vulnerable communities, we can take immediate steps to limit the spread and control its impact,” DeWine said.

Rapid, convenient testing is considered essential to reopening the U.S. economy, but tests like Abbott’s have their own downsides. They are less accurate and positive results often need to be confirmed with higher-grade lab tests.