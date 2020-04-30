Gov. DeWine: Ohio’s stay-at-home order will be extended, no date given

Here's a recap of when different businesses and procedures can move forward and reopen

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the state’s stay-at-home order will be extended, but did not announce a specific date for the extension.

More details on the extension of the order are expected to be provided during Friday’s press conference.

Back on April 2, Gov. DeWine extended Ohio’s stay-at-home order until May 1. Health care procedures that do not require an overnight hospital stay can move forward starting Friday, May 1.

The order we are issuing: All healthcare procedures that do not require an overnight stay in a hospital can move forward. Dentists and veterinarians can also begin full steam ahead on May 1. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 27, 2020

In his Monday announcement on the plan to reopen Ohio, Gov. DeWine said retail shops across Ohio can begin reopening May 12 as long as they follow strict rules to keep both customers and employees safe.

DeWine has not yet announced when restaurants, barbershops, salons and other service industries can reopen, but he has set up a group to make their reopen possible.

Here’s a recap of when different businesses and procedures can move forward and reopen:

Timeline for phase one of reopening Ohio:

Previously, the DeWine administration laid out the following safeguards business must follow if they want to reopen: