Gov. DeWine announces 15 regional mass vaccination sites in Ohio, including Youngstown

(WYTV) – On Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that 15 long-term mass vaccination clinics will open throughout Ohio to significantly expand regional access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Youngstown was included in the 15 sites.

The state-sponsored mass vaccination clinics will be located in the following cities, though specific sites weren’t released yet:

Lima

Maumee

Dayton

Columbus

Akron

Youngstown

Cincinnati

Chillicothe

Marietta

Wilmington

Zanesville

Four mobile mass vaccination clinics will also make rounds in the areas of northwestern and west-central Ohio (Ada), southeastern Ohio (Athens), north-central Ohio (Mansfield), and east-central Ohio (Steubenville).

The state-sponsored, regional sites will be offered in addition to the eight-week mass vaccination clinic, which was announced earlier Friday, to open March 17 at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.

“Mass vaccination clinics have always been part of our plan, but adequate supply is necessary for larger sites, so it was crucial that we first established local provider sites in all 88 counties to ensure that every citizen in every community has a provider nearby,” said DeWine. “Now that we have more than 1,250 local vaccine providers and a significant increase in vaccine supply expected at the end of March, this is the right time to finalize and prepare to launch these large-scale regional clinics.”

The regional mass vaccination clinics, which will begin opening in the coming weeks as supply becomes available, will operate until they are no longer necessary.