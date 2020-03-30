Golf courses exempt from Ohio governor’s stay-at-home order

Even so, golf courses must do their best to maintain social distancing and other protective measures

(WYTV) – Mahoning County Public Health said golf courses in the state will remain open, according to rules in Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order.

In the order, golf courses and other open recreational areas are exempt.

Even so, golf courses must do their best to make sure social distancing is maintained, hand washing or hand sanitizing happens often, coughs and sneezes are covered, high-touch surfaces are cleaned regularly and there is no hand-shaking.

It is also recommended that all golf outings be canceled and there be only one person to a golf cart.

Golf courses can stay open but other aspects of the business may not.

Other forms of entertainment including amusement parks, carnivals, water parks, aquariums, zoos, concerts or music halls, arcades, fairs, children’s play centers, playgrounds, theme parks, bowling alleys, theaters, country clubs or social halls, and bars or restaurants have been forced to close under the order.