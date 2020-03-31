GM to deliver 20,000 face masks to frontline workers next month

Engineers and technicians set-up and test the machines that will be used to manufacture Level 1 face masks Monday, March 30, 2020 at the General Motors Warren, Michigan manufacturing facility. Production will begin next week and within two weeks ramp up to 50,000 masks per day, with the potential to increase to 100,000 per day. (Photo by John F. Martin for General Motors)

(WYTV) – General Motors said it’s ready to deliver 20,000 face masks to frontline workers next week.

GM began producing the masks at scale on Friday, March 20 to help protect essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. A week later, the team produced its first sample on the new production line.

GM said it was made possible through partnerships around the globe.

“Our team began looking at ways we could quickly utilize our talents and resources to help in the shared fight against COVID-19,” said Peter Thom, GM’s vice president of Global Manufacturing Engineering. “Working around the clock, our team rallied with incredible passion and focus to come up with a plan to produce masks that will help protect the women and men on the front lines of this crisis.”

GM used a manufacturing plant in Warren, Michigan to mass-produce the masks.

The masks are expected to be delivered on April 8. GM said workers plan to produce up to 50,000 masks every day — or 1.5 million masks a month.

This comes after negotiations with President Donald Trump, who tweeted last week that he was unhappy with GM overpromised the number of ventilators it would produce. He also said the company was “wasting time” and should reopen its “stupidly abandoned” Lordstown plant to make the ventilators.

GM released a statement saying the company was retooling a plant in Indiana and plans on delivering the first ventilators next month with a capacity of more than 10,000 monthly.