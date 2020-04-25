Global organization with Youngstown chapter to host virtual women’s brunch

Gals That Brunch is an organization that provides a way for women to connect and uplift one another

(WYTV) – As the stay-at-home order continues, one organization has found an alternative way to stay connected since its in-person events have had to be canceled.

Two ladies from the Valley, Jessica Irwin and Katy Haybarger, started a Gals That Brunch chapter in Youngstown. It’s an organization that provides a way for women to connect and uplift one another.

“All women from all walks of life, from entrepreneurs to stay-at-home moms to women struggling to make ends meet. Because at the end of the day, we feel like everyone craves connection,” Irwin said.

The Youngstown chapter started in October and since then, every Gals That Brunch event has sold out.

“Each month, we do these events. We have speakers, we have local businesses that help us to sponsor some aspects of the brunch and then we also give back to individual organizations within the community,” Irwin said.

But with the outbreak of COVID-19, things had to slightly change for the chapter.

“When all of this happened, we decided to make a shift to put the business aspect of Gals That Brunch – Youngstown on hold and focus primarily on giving back to the community and uplifting the small businesses that couldn’t put their business on hold,” Irwin said.

And through these trying times, Gals That Brunch – Global is hosting an event for women all around the world.

“We’re all gathering virtually tomorrow. There’s actually going to be six countries, over 40 states including Hawaii,” Haybarger said.

The best part is that this virtual event is free. There are 1,000 spots, 700 have already been reserved.

Haybarger says she hopes to see a big representation from Youngstown.

“Grab a glass of wine, put on your PJs, get comfortable and join us for brunch!” she said.