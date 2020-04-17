Girard principal calls senior class ‘resilient’ as they adjust to new normal

Valedictorian Korey Kihm said this is teaching him how to not take things for granted

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Senior year has been interrupted for Girard High School students but staff members decided they are still going to carry on traditions the best they can.

On Friday, the seniors came by to sign their senior shirts. They were also given lawn signs to put in their yards.

Principal Sam Caputo called the class of 2020 “resilient” during this time, saying they have adjusted well to their new normal.

Valedictorian Korey Kihm said this is teaching him how to not take things for granted.

“None of us expected this to happen our senior year. We were all just ready to breeze through the rest of the year, and now everything we were looking forward to for the last four years is kind of gone or postponed and, hopefully, will still be there. So it shows you just to appreciate it all.”

Faculty and student officers are working on plans to reschedule events. They hope prom and graduation can be moved into the summer.