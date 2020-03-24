Giant Eagle adding something new to checkout line to prevent COVID-19

The grocery stores will look a little different by the end of the week

(WYTV) – Giant Eagle is making several changes this week to better protect staff and customers from COVID-19.

The next time you shop there, you might notice a plexiglass divider between yourself and the cashier. Plexiglass will also be added to any customer service areas.

The stores will have marks on the floor and signs to help maintain appropriate social distancing between customers.

You also won’t be able to bring a reusable shopping bag for the time being. Everything will be bagged in single-use plastic or paper bags.

All of these changes are expected to be completed by the end of the week.