Getting used to new procedures at Ohio salons, spas and barbershops

(WYTV) – Last Friday, Ohio spas, salons and barbershops reopened after two months of being closed. Now workers and clients are adapting to new procedures.

“We opened our phones on Tuesday of last week and the phones never stopped ringing,” said Diane Wentzel, owner of Spa Le Jeane in Boardman. “This past Saturday was our first day open and we completely almost booked it up in a day.”

Wentzel said something new for clients is a COVID-19 waiver.

“As many businesses know, when checking with your insurance companies, there is no coverage for COVID-19. If you’re accused of infecting someone, there is no insurance.”

Another new thing for employees and customers is temperature checks.

“It is logged onto their account so that if something was to happen, we now exactly who they were around — it’s right in our system,” Wentzel said.

She’s also working to put partitions between each manicure table.

Receptionist Mattie Barnett said she’s adjusting to the changes, but glad to be back to work.

“It’s been amazing to get back with all of the girls, the ones who felt comfortable to come back. It’s been incredible.”

In Salem, barbershop owner Austin Davis said on top of sanitary precautions, they’ve developed a new system for social distancing.

“We’ve been doing a sign-in board every day where the customer can come, leave their name and number, and we will call them 20 minutes before they’re up so they can get back.”

He said it’s been working well so far.

“It’s helping us stay clean, too. It gives us time to sanitize and wipe everything down, make sure everything is ready for the next guy.”

“As far as I’ve seen, they’ve gone above and beyond with the standards that I practice myself,” said client Jason Sturgell. “I definitely feel safe here.”