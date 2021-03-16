Getting back to exercise after recovering from COVID-19

Experts say to wait a bit, about ten days after your symptoms disappear

CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Let’s say you’ve gotten over the coronavirus. You beat it, it’s gone.

Now you can’t wait to get back to your regular exercise routine.

Start with a short walk, maybe a light jog the next day. Ease back into activity.

“Allow your body time to rest, recover, hydrate, feed it the appropriate nutrition so you can truly heal,” said Dr. Marie Schaefer of the Cleveland Clinic. “Then after that ten-day window, if you have mild or no symptoms at all, that’s when you can consider returning to exercise or activity.”

“You need to make sure all of your symptoms have completely resolved and you’re feeling 100% back to your normal self” before working out again, Schaefer said.

Otherwise, you may cause long term tissue damage in your body, say to your heart muscle.

People who had moderate or severe symptoms of COVID-19, or who were in the hospital for it, should be especially careful.

If that’s you, talk to your doctor before doing anything strenuous.