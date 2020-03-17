Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: DeWine plans 2 p.m. press conference
Closings and delays
There are currently 197 active closings. Click for more details.

Get answers to your questions: Watch ‘Coronavirus in Ohio’

Coronavirus

Watch our live one-hour special “Coronavirus in Ohio” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18

by: , WCMH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

.

WYTV and sister station WCMH are keeping you safe and informed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, you will have the opportunity to take your questions and concerns about COVID-19 straight to Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director, Dr. Amy Acton. Send your questions, either written or as a video, to coronavirus@wcmh.com.

Watch our live one-hour special “Coronavirus in Ohio” with Colleen Marshall, Wednesday, March 18, starting at 7 p.m. on channel 33 (ABC).

Colleen will have an in-depth discussion with Governor DeWine and Dr. Acton on how you can protect yourself and your family during this unprecedented time, and what you can do to help others.

Governor DeWine and Dr. Acton will also take time to answer viewer questions submitted beforehand, so you can get the facts and advice you need.

Coronavirus in Ohio

  • Wednesday, March 18
  • 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • On NBC4, NBC4i.com and streaming on Facebook

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com