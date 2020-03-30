Gas stations work to keep clean for their customers

Gas stations will continue to do as much as they can to help, but employees say customers have to do their part, too

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Gas stations are still open and gas prices are low, which can cause for more customers than usual, so managers across the Valley are taking the necessary steps to keep stations clean.

“We have a procedure going on where we sanitize our counter-tops, doorknobs, everything that gets touched constantly,” said Country Fair Gas Manager Gage Nicholson.

Employees at the Country Fair Gas station in Niles say there’s one place in particular that needs the most cleaning.

“The pumps are a big issue, I feel like. That’s why we’re so adamant about on the hour, every hour cleaning of them,” said Colt Lambert, an employee at Country Fair Gas.

Nicholson says that the pumps are cleaned several times a day.

“We’ve been frequently wiping the surfaces off on an hourly bases. Other than that, we keep up with it as much as we can whenever we aren’t busy,” he said.

“I think the biggest part is the people. You guys have a part to play, too. Gloves, sanitizer, everyone’s got to play their part,” said Lambert.