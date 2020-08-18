Game On! Governor DeWine gives green light to high school fall contact sports

High school contact sports will be played this fall after DeWine gave the go-ahead on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that high school fall contact sports can go on as scheduled, without coronavirus testing, including the new six-game high school football regular season.

“One hope is that the desire to have a season will inspire our young people, our student athletes, twenty-four seven, to be as careful as they can,” says DeWine.

An order will be released Wednesday with specific details.

Governor DeWine said that no spectators will be allowed other than close family members student-athletes.

Band members and cheerleaders will also be allowed to have close family members in attendance as well.

Fall contact sports in Ohio include football, soccer and field hockey.

Contact sports teams have been able to practice and have intra-squad scrimmages. Now, teams will be able to play opposing teams in contact sports.

One sticking point to the process was the mandate by the Ohio Department of Health requiring coronavirus testing for contact sports in order to play opposing teams.

The OHSAA released the six-game plan with extended postseason play just over a week ago.

The soccer and field hockey seasons are set to begin August 21, with the football season starting the week of August 24.