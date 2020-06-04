From online classes to new in-person rules, local driving school adapts for its students

Even though it's a new way of getting your license, the thrill of learning to drive is still there

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – As Ohio continues to reopen, businesses are adjusting to new COVID-19 policies. One of those businesses is a local driving school that’s had to change the way it instructs students.

For all teenagers, one goal is to learn how to drive. But since the pandemic, driving schools have been adjusting how they teach students the way of the road.

“We were reopening to allow for virtual classrooms where it’s [a] live instructor with students, watching from their homes,” said Greg Anderson, owner of All Star Driving School in Boardman.

Anderson said they only closed for a week before they started teaching online.

“We had to reinvent the wheel pretty much. We had to try and get everybody on board, get everybody contacted,” he said.

“I loved it. It was very easy and it’s so special because it’s one-on-one learning. You can ask questions if you need help,” said student Isaiah Moore.

But about four weeks ago, they started getting back into the cars.

“We wipe down the car and we sanitize their hands and then, before they touch their face, if they have to touch their face, we ask them to re-sanitize their hands,” Anderson said.

Both the students and instructor must wear masks and only one student can be in the car per session.

“I think it’s great that they’re doing that just in case because we don’t want to spread anything,” Moore said.

“They’re glad to get going again. The parents have been wonderful,” Anderson said. “They understand what we’re doing. They’re happy to get their students learning to drive again.”

Driving test centers still remain closed at this time, so it will be a while before these students actually get their licenses to drive on their own.