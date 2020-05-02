From food stands to car dealerships, coronavirus affecting every business

Molnar's concessions might not have many events this summer and Greenwood Chevy took all of the cars out of the showroom

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Three businesses in Austintown have been affected by COVID-19 in one way or another.

Molnar’s concession stands are now open along Mahoning Avenue.

“We’ve had a steady line mostly all day,” said Faith McGee, Molnar’s co-owner.

Molnar’s has 14 concession trailers. On most summer weekends, they’re all busy.

McGee still doesn’t know what’s happening this year.

“We’re just waiting to hear what happens,” she said. “It’s a very scary situation for us because this is our livelihood.”

At Greenwood Chevrolet, owner Greg Greenwood redesigned his showroom.

All of the cars are gone, replaced by six-foot tables with chairs at each end. Plexiglass dividers also separate sales people and customers, and chairs behind yellow lines mark six feet.

In two weeks, Greenwood sold a hundred cars. Now he’s concerned about getting cars into his dealership to sell.

“They haven’t built a car in five to six weeks in North America, to my knowledge,” he said. “That’s really critical.”

Body Shop Total Fitness in the Wedgewood Plaza has been closed for six weeks.

“It’s been hard. It’s been hard on all the members,” said owner Mike Stanec.

He and his daughter, manager Kaitlin Stanec, have received a federal loan that’s helping, but they’re also making plans for when they’re allowed to reopen.

“Social distancing is still going to be a huge factor,” Kaitlin said. “We plan on limiting the amount of people allowed inside at once, also spacing out equipment. Members are going to be required to clean their machines before and after each use.”

During his briefing Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine hinted he may have details next week on reopening gyms, restaurants, salons and daycares.