Free COVID testing opportunities in Warren next week

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren is offering free COVID testing opportunities in the next couple of weeks.

The first will be Monday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Trumbull Plaza, 2485 Parkman Rd NW. You don’t need an appointment or need to be a Trumbull County resident.

Then, on Dec. 18, 19, and 20, testing will be done each day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave.

Anyone wanting to test at the Packard Music Hall location must show an ID. Please bring an insurance card if you are covered, but testing will be given to those who are not insured.

Registration for testing at Packard Music Hall is required by texting (407) 300-7684.

Masks are required.