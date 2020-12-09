Free COVID-19 testing happening in Warren next week

You don't need an appointment and you don't have to be a Trumbull County resident to get tested

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Free COVID-19 testing will be offered in Warren next week.

The CEO of the Trumbull Community Action Program (TCAP), Van Nelson, didn’t think there was enough easy, accessible and free testing happening for members of his community.

He took it into his own hands and planned a testing event in the Trumbull Plaza for Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s free, you don’t need an appointment and you don’t have to be a Trumbull County resident.

TCAP has done testing in the past. Nelson said there was a testing event in August and people lined up for it three hours ahead of time. There were people who traveled from Franklin and Cuyahoga counties, as well as Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

He’s expecting even more this time around and is hoping as many people as possible come to get tested for COVID-19.

Nelson thinks it’s important for people to know if they have the virus, especially after losing his uncle to COVID-19 earlier this year.

“I’ve had a couple relatives recently who contracted the disease and I just found out the other day that another one of my relatives contracted the disease,” he said. “That makes it personal for me. That lets me know nobody is immune from this thing, no matter what anybody thinks. It’s real…and I want people to take it serious.”

TCAP is also looking for volunteers for the testing day. You wouldn’t be administering tests — the National Guard will do that. You would support on the back end and, most importantly, help direct cars around the parking lot.

If you’d like to help out, call 330-393-2507.