WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Friday, there will be another chance to get tested for COVID-19 in Warren for free.

The Ohio Department of Health is hosting a pop-up testing site at the Trumbull Plaza from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Anyone is eligible for the free test and you don’t need an appointment or referral.

The number of tests may be limited.