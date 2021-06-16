Watch: Fourth round of Vax-a-Million winners announced

(WKBN) – Ohio’s fourth round of Vax-a-Million winners was announced on Wednesday.

The $1 million winner is Suzanne Ward of Findlay. The scholarship winner is Sean Horning from Cincinnati.

This week’s winners were picked from over 3.5 million entries. An additional 66,000 names were in this drawing for the money and an additional 6,600 were entered for the scholarship compared to the last drawing.

There will be one more drawing next Wednesday, June 23. You must register by June 20 to enter.

Ohio’s Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, meaning you are not automatically entered. Applicants can enter online. Those without internet access can also enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

All Ohio residents who have had at least one Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot can register. Once you’ve registered, you are entered in all remaining drawings.

The drawings are conducted using a Random Number Generator and observed by a representative of the Ohio Auditor of State.

The Ohio Department of Health claims Vax-a-Million is responsible for a bump in vaccination rates. Vaccinations in ages 16 and older were up 28 percent the weekend after the vaccine lottery announcement.