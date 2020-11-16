Fist bumps aren’t a safe alternative to handshakes during pandemic, researchers say

Viral particles contracted on fingers and palms may be transferred to the back of your hand faster than we thought

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been trying to come up with different ways to greet each other without spreading germs.

Many people have turned to fist bumps instead of handshakes, but researchers from the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System say it’s not a safe alternative.

Through their research, Dr. Curtis Donskey and his team found that fist bumps reduce contamination, but the chance of contracting bacteria and viruses is still “strikingly high.”

They said viral particles contracted on fingers and palms may be transferred to the back of your hand faster than previously thought.

“Our findings demonstrate that any sort of hand contact greeting is a great way to transfer bacteria and viruses from person to person,” said Donskey. “Based on our findings, we recommend avoiding any kind of hand contact greeting, particularly in the setting of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In the study, the research team had five participants cover their hands with nonpathogenic bacteria and do random handshakes and fist bumps with non-contaminated participants.

They also had 22 people use contaminated keyboards before doing handshakes and fist bumps with 22 non-contaminated people.

The research found that alternative gestures like fist bumps aren’t an adequate way to prevent the spread of viruses, like COVID-19.