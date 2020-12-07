During a pandemic, good handwashing is one of the best things we can do to prevent the illness from spreading

(WYTV) – The first week of December is handwashing awareness week.

Germs can be transferred from person-to-person when we touch things like doorknobs or money.

The best way to stay germ-free is to wash your hands often during the day with hot water, and keep that lather going for 20 seconds.

But for small children, hand sanitizer is a good choice.

“They generally have a hard time working with soap and water and doing the whole sequence. That’s where alcohol-based sanitizers help. It’s just squirt it into their hands and rub, rub, rub. That is so much better for the smaller children,” said Dr. Frank Esper of the Cleveland Children’s Clinic.

Dr. Esper also believes handwashing with a generic soap is just as good as the expensive ones, which are labeled anti-bacterial.