First responders in Trumbull County get second dose of COVID vaccine

BURGHILL, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County first responders vaccinated in late December received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Wednesday was the last day for EMS workers to receive the final dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Burghill Vernon Fire Department.

Officials were expecting 66 people to show up on Wednesday.

Tuesday, they were able to complete vaccinations for 117 EMS providers.

Chief George Snyder says they’re hoping to be able to soon vaccinate firefighters and law enforcement that weren’t included in the Tier 1A group.

“When that does come, we are ready to do it. We are staying set up to be able to do that, but we weren’t able to get that done in this first Tier 1A round,” he said.

Back in December about half or 183 of the county’s 362 EMS providers received the first dose of the vaccine.