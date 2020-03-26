First local coronavirus-related death reported in Columbiana County

The Health District is now warning people to stay in their homes and practice social distancing

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley has recorded its first COVID-19 death.

The victim was a Columbiana County resident, according to the Columbiana County Health District. The department released no further details.

The Health District released the following statement Thursday:

This resident was a neighbor, relative and friend; and with a tightknit community like ours, one loss is too many. Let this be a reminder that the disease is here, and the time for action is now. It is essential that you remain in your homes, if you must go into public continue to practice social distancing and standard disease prevention precautions.

According to the Health District, symptoms of coronavirus include a fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Those with respiratory symptoms should contact their doctor by phone.

Those with questions about the coronavirus should call the Ohio Department of Health Call Center at 1-833-427-5634 or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.