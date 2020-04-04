First Energy gives tips on saving money on your electric bill

They suggest using natural light as much as possible and to keep unnecessary indoor lights off

(WYTV) – With everyone spending more time inside the house, people may notice that reflected in their energy bills.

First Energy suggests using natural light as much as possible and to keep unnecessary indoor lights off.

Plus, they suggest using cold water for dishes and laundry.

Spokesperson Lauren Siburkis says giving your outlets an inspection can be very beneficial.

“Just walk around your house and see if you have any chargers that aren’t being used that are plugged into the wall, or laptops that are charging, or gaming consoles that are still plugged in but not in use, and just unplug those,” Siburkis said.

Unplugging can save people as much as 25 cents per day on their electric bills.