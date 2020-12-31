First COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens in Valley for certain people in first group

It's important to note that this is only for those covered in Phase 1A of the state's vaccination plan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The first COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open in the Valley Thursday — but only some people are being accepted at this point.

It’s important to note that this is only for those covered in Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan, which includes people with developmental disabilities and staff members in congregate living situations. This represents about 220 people in Mahoning County.

The clinic is open Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arlington Heights Rec Center on Otis Street in Youngstown.

These vaccines will be free to those who attend.