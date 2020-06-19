First COVID-19 deaths reported in Mahoning County since Tuesday’s report

There have been 1,635 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, leading to 338 hospitalizations and 223 deaths

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County reported its first coronavirus-related deaths since Tuesday.

That’s an increase of 14 cases and five deaths since Thursday’s report.

Of the total cases, 62% of the patients were women and 38% were men

Of the total deaths, 99% of victims had underlying health conditions and 77% were living in long-term care facilities.

The number of deaths is according to “date reported” and not the actual date of death. The date of COVID-19 death notification can sometimes be delayed.

Numbers may differ slightly from what is released by the Ohio Department of Health at the time of their 2 p.m. daily update.

The daily increase does not indicate the number of individuals who have died in the last 24 hours. Calculated percentages can vary day by day due to the small numbers involved. The number reported includes both confirmed and probable cases.

