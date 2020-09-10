Firestone pool manager said season went well despite virus concerns

Many public pools found out at the last minute that they were even able to open for the season

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Typically, Labor Day is the unofficial end to Summer, and that’s when many public pools close down for the season.

This year was a little different because of the pandemic. Many public pools found out at the last minute that they were even able to open for the season.

Firestone pool manager Terry Shaffer said the season went well despite virus concerns. He said people obeyed social distancing guidelines and mask protocols.

“Each hour, we had a male and female cleaner go around to each restroom. Everything that was touched from railings to tabletops to the guard benches, everything got cleaned every hour,” Shaffer said.

Shaffer did say that attendance was a little low this year.